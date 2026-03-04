NCS’s Katima Farm Receives Agriculture Equipment and Fruit Trees Boost

Katima mulilo: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, recently handed over crucial farm equipment and 200 fruit trees to the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) facility at Katima Farm.According to Namibia Press Agency, the farm equipment, provided on a 14-month temporary basis, includes two tractors, one trailer, one mould board plough, one disk plough, two rippers, and one wheat planter. Chief Forester Teodor Kaambu emphasized the educational benefits of the fruit trees, which are expected to provide inmates with knowledge in horticulture, environmental stewardship, and sustainable land management.Kaambu stated, "As we hand over 200 mango trees, we encourage the NCS to nurture them with care and commitment. A tree planted today is a legacy for tomorrow. The shade, fruit, and environmental benefits will serve many people for years to come."Chief Agricultural Scientific Officer Rodrick Maswabi highlighted t he significance of the farm equipment, stating that it represents more than just machinery. It is a commitment to food security, employment creation, and improved livelihoods. With these tools, the NCS aims to expand agricultural production, ensure a reliable food supply, reduce dependency, and strengthen national resilience.The officer-in-charge, John Kambimbi, provided an update on ongoing projects at Katima Farm, noting that work has begun on the installation of pivots and the rehabilitation of old pumps and pipelines. The plan includes installing seven pivots on 120 hectares of land for irrigation, with water sourced directly from the Zambezi River.NCS Deputy Commissioner General Sam Shaalulange shared that in the 2024/2025 financial year, the NCS produced an average of 663.7 tons of maize valued at N.dollars 5,309,600 and 703.75 tons of wheat valued at N.dollars 5,630,000 from all its rehabilitation facilities nationwide. Additionally, 100.4 tons of pork valued at N.dollars 7,530,000 and 173.01 tons of vegetables valued at N.dollars 1,730,000 were produced during the same period.Katima Farm spans a total area of 830 hectares and is planned to house NCS offices, multiple correctional rehabilitation facilities, and farming units. Regional Commander for the northeastern and northwestern regions, Eliakim Shikongo, commended the two ministries for their support, affirming the NCS's intention to maximize food production on the farm.