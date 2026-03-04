Bitget Marks International Women’s Day by Calling for Women to Shape the Future of Web3

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is glad to celebrate International Women’s Day under its flagship Blockchain4Her initiative, aligned with its beliefs of inclusion and gender diversity as critical drivers of long-term growth in the blockchain industry.

Anchored around the question “How can we achieve mass adoption without women?”, the campaign challenges the industry to confront a fundamental reality: excluding half of the global population places a structural limit on liquidity, innovation, and returns. Bitget positions gender inclusion not just as a social responsibility, but as a commercial and economic imperative for an industry seeking sustainable expansion.

“We already know there’s a multitude of issues to tackle around the representation of women, especially in STEM fields. Even in crypto, the disparity is big,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “It’s truly the role of bigger players to recognize the capabilities and influence women have, especially in the financial sector. As small as a step can be, each counts.”

To mark International Women’s Day, Bitget is launching a global social media initiative focused on recognizing and challenging unconscious bias in Web3. The campaign video explores how women are increasingly stepping into spaces historically shaped by men, and how meaningful progress comes when women take ownership of shaping what comes next. Industry leaders, builders, creators, and users are invited to share their perspectives and the concrete actions they believe can drive more inclusive and accountable structures across Web3.

In addition, Bitget will launch an International Women’s Day Limited Edition Card in partnership with Bitget Wallet. The card features design elements centered on anti-bias messaging and inclusivity, alongside exclusive benefits for users who support gender diversity within the blockchain space, turning advocacy into visible, everyday participation. Bitget Wallet Card users can spend globally with Mastercard and Visa cards, available in 50+ countries across Europe, LATAM, and APAC.

Offline engagement forms a core pillar of the campaign. Building on the “ Lady Forward ” proposition introduced last year, Bitget will host a series of interactive events across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, the CIS, and LATAM. These gatherings are designed as safe, open spaces where women can share experiences, build networks, and engage in conversations around leadership, finance, and technology.

Activities will range from creative workshops, such as flower arrangement, perfume making, pottery, and nail art, to networking sessions and panel discussions featuring women leaders from both Web2 and Web3. Notably, Bitget is hosting a mini-conference, panel discussions, and an Iftar dinner in Southeast Asia, reflecting the campaign’s emphasis on cultural inclusivity and community-driven dialogue.

Through its International Women’s Day campaign, Bitget continues to advance Blockchain4Her as a long-term commitment to reshaping participation in crypto, one that recognizes diversity not as a constraint, but as a catalyst for broader adoption and stronger markets.

