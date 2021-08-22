Minor allegedly raped at Onamishu village

A nine-year-old was reportedly raped by a 31-year-old male suspect on Saturday at the Onamishu village,in Omuthiya area, Namibian Police Force Weekend serious crime report indicates.

The report issued on Sunday states that the suspect allegedly raped the minor after they were left alone at the house.

“It is further alleged that the suspect went to the victim's room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with a minor. The suspect was arrested,” it reads.

In a separate incident, the lifeless body of a 33-year-old Namibian female, identified as Josephine Haraes, was on Saturday found outside her room at Khorixas.

“It is alleged that she went out to use the toilet. It is further alleged that the deceased and her boyfriend had consumed traditional brew (ombike) the previous night and they all came back home drunk. The body was inspected at the scene and bruises could be seen on her forehead, suggesting a possibility that she fell down,” the report reads.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and the deceased’s next of kin have been informed of her death.

Furthermore, a 27-year-old Namibian female, identified as Ndaikutala Nailoke, was discovered hanging from a tree with a rope around her neck near a grazing yard at her place on Saturday.

According to the report, the deceased was discovered by a passer-by and no suicide note was found at the scene. No foul play is suspected and her next of kin were informed of her death, while the body was transported to Engela District state hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

A 29-year-old Namibian male identified as Sivanus Kashungu reportedly committed suicide by hanging at Okaluwa village on Saturday.

“His discomposed body was found laying on the ground under the tree with a rope around the neck. It is suspected that the deceased’s body was hanging before it fell down. No foul play is suspected,” adds the report.

No suicide note was found and the deceased’s next of kin were informed of his death.

Police investigations into all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency