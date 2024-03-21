Minor allegedly raped at Uuntyaye village

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Oshikoto Region Region have opened a case of rape against an unknown cattle herder who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl on Tuesday. According to NamPol's Crime Investigations Coordinator for the region, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Wednesday, the incident happened at an unknown time at Uuntyaye village in the Omuntele Constituency. The victim is a Grade 1 learner at Amen Combined School and resides with her grandmother at Uuntyaye village. 'It is alleged that the suspect came to the victim's house, where he found the minor victim with her cousin, an eight-year-old boy,' said Ekandjo. He added that the minors were alone at home since their grandmother had gone to Onandjokwe State Hospital. 'It is alleged that the suspect started calling the victim by her name and then held her by the hand, before going with her in the nearby bushes, where he undressed her and started touching the victims' private parts before having sexual intercourse with the minor under coercive circumstances,' he added. He further reported that the suspect is unknown to the victim and her cousin, but according to the victim's cousin, it was not the first time that the unknown man came to the house and picked up the victim while the grandmother was away. Ekandjo reported that after the incident on Tuesday, the victim rushed to Oniihandhila location and informed a woman about what had transpired, after which the police were informed and a case opened. No arrest has been made as the suspect is unknown. Police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency