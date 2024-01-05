  • January 6, 2024
Minor boy drowns in a sewage pond at Otavi

OTJIWARONGO: A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a sewage bond at Otavi in the Otjozondjupa Region on Thursday afternoon. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) community affairs commander in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said the deceased's body was retrieved by members of the public who were joined by police officers at approximately 15h40 the same day. The deceased was then identified by his close relatives as Jimmy Renaltus Gubeb, said Mbeha. 'It is alleged Gubeb fell into the pond at the town and he drowned,' said Mbeha. Mbeha added that Gubeb was a resident of the Harambe informal area at the town, and his body was transported to the Otavi State Clinic mortuary. Police investigations in the matter continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency

