Minor dies of suspected snakebite in Ohangwena Region

A three-year-old girl died from a suspected snakebite at Oyongo village in the Ohangwena Region on Wednesday. The Head of Media at the Namibian Police Force, Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga, said the incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday. 'The deceased was bitten by an unseen reptile or insect. A small black bite mark was observed on the heel of her left foot,' he said. The girl was taken to the Odibo Health Centre, where she passed away. Her body was taken to the Engela District State Hospital mortuary for a postmortem. Source: Namibia Press Agency