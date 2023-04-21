Miradouro da Lua reaches 9, 000 tourists in two months

The tourist center of Miradouro da Lua, located in the commune of Barra do Cuanza, about 60 kilometers south of Luanda city, received in the first two months of this year 9,242 visiting tourists, including Angolans and foreigners.

In November and December 2022, the center received 8,132 visitors, most of them, travelers using the EN-100, bathers heading to the beaches of Barra do Cuanza and Cabo Ledo, student groups, associations, public and private institutions, churches and other tourists of several nationalities.

The manager of the tourism company, Carpe Diem, Paulo Sérgio Augusto, told ANGOP that the infrastructure of the Miradouro da Lua saw an increase in the number of visitors, in the last five months, due to improvements on the facilities.

"Today it is one of the most visited tourist sites in Angola and one of the most visited points of interest in Africa", he asserted.

According to the businessman, in order to preserve the geographic accident, trees were planted, land replaced and water drained.

