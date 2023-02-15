MoHSS better equiped for another Covid-19 wave

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Namibia, Charles Moses on Wednesday said the Ministry of Health is better prepared for another Covid-19 wave should there be one in the country.

Moses said this during the handing over of medical equipment donated by the Republic of Korea and Iceland to support the government’s Covid-19 response, with a focus on improving maternal and child health outcomes.

“The equipment will increase the country’s capacity for emergency preparedness and response and furthermore give confidence that if the country should experience another surge of the pandemic to the level of the Delta wave, the health system will be better equipped to respond and save lives,” said Moses.

The equipment includes 10 LED phototherapy units, 105 vials of Tocilizumab medication, three ultrasound scanners with probes and ultrasound gel from Iceland worth N.dollars 3.4 million.

The Republic of Korea donated 51 suction machines, 39 CTG machines and 31 infant incubators worth N.dollars 5.1 million.

Health and Social Services Minister Kalumbi Shangula while receiving the donation said the equipment was initially procured to support case management during the height of the Delta wave in Namibia, but was delayed because of supply chain interruptions.

“Unfortunately due to the supply chain interruption that occurred during the height of the pandemic, the procurement for this equipment was delayed and we were unable to receive it during the peak of the Delta wave,” said Shangula.

The minister added that during the peak of the Delta wave, pregnant women infected with the virus experienced several challenges, including complications that led to stillbirths.

He explained that the equipment will aid in monitoring the foetus while mothers are treated for Covid-19.

“The equipment we receive today will go a long way towards strengthening our health system and improving service delivery in our health facilities,” said Shangula.

He concluded by thanking the office of the first lady of Namibia who facilitated both donations.

Source: Namibia News Press Agency