

Moscow: Moldova has not formally notified the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) of any intention to withdraw, despite significantly reducing its participation while still benefiting economically. This information was shared by Mikael Agasandyan, Director of the First CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement to RIA Novosti.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Agasandyan confirmed that there have been no formal notifications from Moldova regarding its intention to leave the CIS. He mentioned that any decision by Moldova to withdraw would be regrettable, primarily impacting Moldovan citizens. However, he noted that such a move would not significantly affect the political dynamics of the CIS or its operations.





Currently, Moldova has largely ceased its involvement in CIS activities but continues to utilize the economic advantages of its membership, such as free trade, visa-free travel, and preferential labor migration. Moldova suspended its participation in meetings and moved to denounce the Convention on the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS Member States in July 2023. Despite this, Moldova remains a signatory to over 200 international agreements within the CIS framework. Russia has expressed regret over these actions by Chisinau.

