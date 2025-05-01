Hot News :

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Dominican President Abinader

MSMEs Drive Economic Growth: Kr¶hne

Russia’s Medvedev Criticizes Deep State’s Resistance to Trump’s Economic Policies

US Excludes Security Guarantees for Ukraine From Rare Minerals Deal – Reports

Russia-Ukraine Talks Could Occur ‘Quite Soon,’ Says Russian Mission to UN

Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on Oleshky Market, Resulting in Multiple Casualties

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Moldova’s Status in CIS Remains Unchanged Amid Reduced Participation

Share This Article:


Moscow: Moldova has not formally notified the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) of any intention to withdraw, despite significantly reducing its participation while still benefiting economically. This information was shared by Mikael Agasandyan, Director of the First CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement to RIA Novosti.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Agasandyan confirmed that there have been no formal notifications from Moldova regarding its intention to leave the CIS. He mentioned that any decision by Moldova to withdraw would be regrettable, primarily impacting Moldovan citizens. However, he noted that such a move would not significantly affect the political dynamics of the CIS or its operations.



Currently, Moldova has largely ceased its involvement in CIS activities but continues to utilize the economic advantages of its membership, such as free trade, visa-free travel, and preferential labor migration. Moldova suspended its participation in meetings and moved to denounce the Convention on the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS Member States in July 2023. Despite this, Moldova remains a signatory to over 200 international agreements within the CIS framework. Russia has expressed regret over these actions by Chisinau.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.