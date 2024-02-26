More Mandrax tablets allegedly found in truck at Ariamsvlei

KEETMANSHOOP: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has reported that 10 000 more Mandrax tablets were found in the truck driven by a 51-year-old suspect arrested for drug possession at the Ariamsvlei border post last week. NamPol's crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango, in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said after members of the Drug Law Enforcement Subdivision from Keetmanshoop were dispatched to the border post, Mandrax tablets valued at over N.dollars 1 million were allegedly found in the truck. This is in addition to the 6 186 full Mandrax tablets and 49 half Mandrax tablets worth a total N.dollars 745 260 that were allegedly initially found in the truck when the man was arrested around 00h30 last Sunday. 'It is alleged that the suspect entered Namibia from South Africa with a truck. When it was searched, six transparent plastic bags of suspected Mandrax tablets were found,' said Mbango. The total value of the drugs now stands at N.dollars 1 94 6 520. The man faces one count of dealing in prohibited dependence-producing substances and he is expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency