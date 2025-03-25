Tsumkwe West Crackdown: Over 20 Illegal Fences Set for Removal



Olukonda: Seventy-six households in the Olukonda Constituency of the Oshikoto Region have been impacted by recent flooding.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Olukonda constituency councillor, Philemon Ndjambula, reported on Monday that he had received numerous complaints and requests for intervention regarding the flooding. Ndjambula mentioned that he was informed of the situation on Saturday while he was away on work and has since forwarded the concerns to the regional council’s chairperson for advice and intervention.





Ndjambula highlighted that many affected residents had settled in areas prone to flooding, such as water pans and riverbeds, despite previous warnings about potential water flows. The flooding, which began on Friday, has affected approximately 16 households in Etambo village, 17 in Okantyole village, 32 in Onethindi village, and 11 in Onethindi proper.





Residents like Christophine Mvula, who lives with her 10 grandchildren, have reported significant property damage. Mvula expressed that the flood had damaged their personal belongings. Meanwhile, Thomas Pineas, aged 72, appealed to the government for relocation assistance, expressing uncertainty about where he could move next.





Heikky Amwele, acting Chief Executive Officer of the Oniipa Town Council, confirmed the receipt of flooding reports in Onethindi proper and other areas within the town. Amwele stated that efforts are underway to identify the most affected areas to provide assistance. The council also plans to seek help from the Oshikoto Regional Council’s disaster risk management team as soon as possible.

