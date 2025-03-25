Tsumkwe West Crackdown: Over 20 Illegal Fences Set for Removal



Oshikoto: A 25-year-old man was apprehended on Monday for allegedly stealing items valued at N.dollars 46,000 from his uncle’s residence at Oniipa in the Oshikoto Region. The Namibian Police Force’s Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, told Nampa the theft occurred around 05h00 at the house in Oshaakondwa location, where both the suspect and victim reside.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a family member noticed a bedroom door wide open with items scattered across the room, prompting suspicion of a break-in and notification to the police. Subsequent investigations led the police to a shack in Punyu village, where the suspect was located and some stolen items were recovered. These included a shotgun valued at N.dollars 12,000, a hunting rifle worth N.dollars 20,000, and a 42-inch television valued at N.dollars 7,000.





The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.





In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing 13 goats valued at N.dollars 26,000 from Onakasino village in the Omuthiya Constituency on Friday. Ekandjo explained that the complainant reported the goats missing from their grazing area in January 2025 and eventually gave up the search after two months. A neighbor later informed the complainant that goats matching the description were found at a homestead in Onanke village, where his missing cattle were also located. The suspect was arrested for stock theft and is expected to appear before the Ondangwa Magistrate Court. Police investigations are ongoing.

