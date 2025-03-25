Tsumkwe West Crackdown: Over 20 Illegal Fences Set for Removal



Oshikoto: The Roads Authority (RA) has announced plans to improve drainage on the Onethindi-Olukonda-Oshipala gravel road in the Oshikoto Region, once the floodwaters recede. The 40-kilometre road is currently submerged under rainwater, making it accessible only to 4×4 vehicles due to surrounding mahangu fields that hinder traffic diversion.





According to Namibia Press Agency, RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon confirmed the road’s condition and outlined the authority’s response plan. “Once the water subsides, we will raise that section of the road and install a balancing culvert to channel the water to a more suitable area,” Fillemon stated. The RA also plans to install signage to caution road users and will continue to monitor the situation.





This initiative follows concerns raised by Olukonda constituency councillor Philemon Ndjambula, who highlighted the flooding issues persisting since January 2024. Ndjambula emphasized the road’s critical role in providing daily access to schools, a clinic, and the B1 highway. He also noted the adverse effects of the road’s poor condition on vehicles and urged the RA to upgrade the gravel road to bitumen standard and construct bridges for better water management.





Ndjambula further explained that the road, originally constructed in 1997, has significantly deteriorated due to rainwater and wind erosion. He also mentioned the need for similar upgrades for the Oshali, Ontananga, Esheshete, and Epumbu gravel roads in the area.





Echoing Ndjambula’s concerns, road user Kleopas Kadhila remarked on the damage vehicles are sustaining due to the flooding. “Our cars are getting damaged by the water because we are getting a lot of flooding this year. Taxis are no longer operating on the road because of the water,” Kadhila said.

