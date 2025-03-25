Tsumkwe West Crackdown: Over 20 Illegal Fences Set for Removal



Otjiwarongo: Two people died instantly Monday afternoon when the Volkswagen sedan they were travelling in overturned on the C33 road between Kalkfeld and Otjiwarongo.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force’s head of community affairs for the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, revealed in an interview with Nampa that the deceased are a man and a woman. Their identities are currently under investigation by the police.





“The accident occurred around 18h25 on the C33 road, a few kilometres outside Otjiwarongo,” Mbeha stated. Preliminary reports suggest that the male driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the car overturning. Two occupants, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.





The vehicle was travelling from Kalkfeld towards Otjiwarongo at the time of the accident. A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the driver at the Otjiwarongo Police Station. Police investigations are ongoing.

