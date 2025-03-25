Hot News :

Tsumkwe West Crackdown: Over 20 Illegal Fences Set for Removal

Accident on Kalkfeld Otjiwarongo Road Claims Two Lives

Roads Authority to Enhance Flood-Prone Onethindi-Olukonda-Oshipala Road in Oshikoto

Man Arrested for Theft Allegations in Oshikoto Region

More Than 70 Households Affected by Flooding in Olukonda Constituency

NamPol Launches Namibian Crime Analytics Unit in Collaboration with ENACT Project

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Accident on Kalkfeld Otjiwarongo Road Claims Two Lives

Share This Article:


Otjiwarongo: Two people died instantly Monday afternoon when the Volkswagen sedan they were travelling in overturned on the C33 road between Kalkfeld and Otjiwarongo.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force’s head of community affairs for the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, revealed in an interview with Nampa that the deceased are a man and a woman. Their identities are currently under investigation by the police.



“The accident occurred around 18h25 on the C33 road, a few kilometres outside Otjiwarongo,” Mbeha stated. Preliminary reports suggest that the male driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the car overturning. Two occupants, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.



The vehicle was travelling from Kalkfeld towards Otjiwarongo at the time of the accident. A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the driver at the Otjiwarongo Police Station. Police investigations are ongoing.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.