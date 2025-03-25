Tsumkwe West Crackdown: Over 20 Illegal Fences Set for Removal



Tsumkwe: The Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board commenced the removal of illegal fences in the Tsumkwe West communal area on Monday. Jackson Hindjou, the chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board, revealed in an interview with Nampa that 24 illegal fences, spanning 148 kilometers, have been identified for removal in Tsumkwe.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the initiative aims to ensure that inhabitants can access and share natural resources without restrictions imposed by unauthorized fences. Last week, the same team dismantled three illegal fences covering 18 kilometers in Ohamuheke, Otjiurutjokatjove, and Ombujomenje within the Okakarara Constituency. Hindjou noted that a total of approximately 27 illegal fences across Tsumkwe West and Okakarara have been earmarked for removal.

Accompanied by armed members of the Namibian Police Force, 32 National Youth Service members, and four councillors from the !Kung Traditional Authority, the team began their operation by dismantling a 5.2-kilometer fence

at Kalahari New Hope. Their next targets include the villages of Kameelwood, //Ha-Du, Bubi Pos, Omatako, and Kanovlei.

!Kung Traditional Authority Senior Councillor Auho Ngavetene called on Tsumkwe residents to adhere to traditional authority protocols by applying for permission before erecting fences. Ngavetene emphasized that the 24 identified fences in the area would need to be removed as they were established illegally, and their owners have been duly notified.

Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board Secretary Mathias Dumeni stated that the removed wire and poles would be auctioned to recover the operation costs. The board faces a bill exceeding N.dollars 600,000 for this exercise, and any shortfall from the auction will be covered by the accused individuals. Dumeni also warned that any new fencing would be treated as contempt of court. The removal operation, which began on Monday, is expected to conclude on 12 April 2025 in Tsumkwe.