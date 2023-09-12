MPLA appeals for strengthening of fight against illegal immigration

The vice-president of the ruling MPLA party, Luísa Damião, appealed on Monday, in the municipality of Lucapa, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, to the defence and security bodies to reinforce the fight against illegal immigration, as it represents a danger to the economy and the national sovereignty.

The leader made this appeal during an assembly of party militants in Lucapa, highlighting that "the majority of illegal immigrants arrive in this region with the aim of exploring diamonds and carrying out trade without complying with tax obligations, thus conditioning the development of the national economy".

"We all need to get involved in the fight against illegal immigration, stopping welcoming and renting our homes to immigrants, because this is an aid that hinders the action of defence and security bodies", she stressed.

According to the MPLA's vice-president, "Angola is open to the world and especially to foreigners who enter legally with the aim of developing businesses that help develop our economy and generate jobs".

On the other hand, she reiterated that the Government of Angola has been implementing structural reforms, with a view to improving the business environment, opening up more to the private sector, and aiming to achieve the diversification of the economy.

Luísa Damião added that the State, by itself, does not have the capacity to generate jobs for all Angolans of working age, hence the policies and/or reforms underway in the country, to make the private sector increasingly robust and dynamic.

Since last Sunday, Luísa Damião has been carrying out an aid and control visit to Lunda Norte, with the aim of assessing compliance with her political party's agenda.

For today, Tuesday, a visit to the works to expand the Luachimo hydroelectric dam and an assembly of activists in Chitato is scheduled

Source: Angola Press News Agency