Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Dominican President Abinader



Lderitz: Deputy Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy, Gaudentia Kr¶hne, emphasized the vital role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in driving the economy, during a speech at a business conference held in conjunction with the 18th annual Crayfish Festival.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Kr¶hne highlighted that MSMEs are essential for grassroots economic development, employment creation, and unemployment reduction. Her remarks underscored the creativity and foundational support these enterprises provide to communities, acting as a crucial element for economic sustainability.





Kr¶hne noted the importance of facilitating access to financial resources for MSMEs. She mentioned that major financial institutions, such as the Development Bank of Namibia, offer innovative financing options tailored to these enterprises’ needs. The aim is to capitalize on opportunities within growing business sectors.





“We must advocate for financial inclusion, long-term growth, sustainability, and resilience within the local economy,” she stated, affirming the Namibian government’s commitment to ensuring accessible and transparent funding for local entrepreneurs.





Kr¶hne also called for collaboration among stakeholders to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices in building a sustainable future. This year’s conference theme, “Empowering Local Enterprises for a Sustainable Future,” echoed the importance of driving prosperity and sustainable development for all Namibians and urged continued commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and economic resilience.

