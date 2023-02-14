MTC 4LIFE project encourages youth empowerment

Being a person living with disability should never be your focus, rather focus on what you can do to empower yourself, said selected candidate for the sewing training of the ‘MTC 4LIFE’ project, Elisabeth Angodji.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, Angodji expressed her excitement to use the skills she will acquire during her five-day sewing training course, at the Academy of Hands and Creativity through the MTC 4LIFE programme, to teach and empower other unemployed youth in her community.

“I am living with a disability but I choose not to focus on it and I would like to tell the youth out there that you should not focus on your disability but rather on your talents and look for opportunities like this to empower yourself,” said Angodji.

Selected candidate for the make-up training programme Jessica Kankondi, said that at the end of her training she would like to help empower and teach her fellow youth to do make-up, especially the youth that are living with disabilities.

“I applied for this training programme to empower myself and then use these skills to empower others. I also just want to make other people feel beautiful about themselves,” said Kankondi.

Kankondi has difficulty speaking and said that being able to do make-up allows her work to speak for herself so she does not have to talk much.

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) with their ‘MTC 4LIFE’ project aims to reduce the number of unemployed youth and empower Namibians to work for themselves in the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.

Included in the training initiative is photography, graphic design, barbering, make-up, nail technology, hairdressing, catering, sewing, baking, and manufacturing.

“Not only does the programme provide practical training but it also provides entrepreneurial training to help teach the candidates how to run a business,” said MTC Public Relations Officer Erasmus Nekundi.

Nekundi further said that after candidates complete both the training they will receive a start-up kit and N.dollars 5 000 to help them start up their businesses.

Fifty candidates were selected for the training.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency