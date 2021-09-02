MTC Aweh cup draw conducted

The draw for the 2021 Namibia Football Association (NFA) MTC Aweh Cup was conducted on Thursday in Windhoek, with two standout fixtures likely to produce fireworks.

Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) sides Tura Magic and Civics were drawn against each other, as were Young Brazilians and Black Africa.

The tournament is sponsored to a tune of N.dollars 4.5 million annually by MTC for the next three years, totalling N.dollars13.5 million.

The other exciting matchup was the coastal derby between NPLF side Blue Waters, who will come up against lower division side Western Spurs, also from Walvis Bay.

Speaking at the draw, NPFL Director, Mabos Vries, said he was excited that the tournament resumes after a brief disruption due to COVID-19 regulations.

MTC's Corporate Affairs Manager, John Ekongo, expressed excitement over the continuation of the tournament, saying they cannot wait to see the players on the field.

“Our stance has always been that football should be played on the field, nowhere else. Where we find football being played is outside the field is not a value proposition for us,” he said.

The matches will take place during the weekend of 18 and 19 September, with the venues and fixtures expected to be announced on Monday.

All the teams were presented with playing gear as part of the sponsorship agreement.

The winners will pocket N.dollars 500 000, while the runners up will get N.dollars 250 000.

Third and fourth-placed teams will get N.dollars 150 000 and N.dollars 100 000 respectively.

Thursday’s draw is as follows;

Super eleven vs. Tigers

DTS HopSol vs. Citizens FC

Western Spurs vs. Blue Waters

Mighty Gunners vs. New Poison

Ohangwena Nampol vs. Young African

Young Brazilians vs Black Africa

Tura Magic vs. Civics

Khuse vs. Nossob FC

Source: The Namibia Press Agency