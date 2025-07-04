Myanmar Plans Development Projects in 458 Villages for FY2025-26



Windhoek: Deputy Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Charles Mubita, addressed misconceptions surrounding programmes for veterans of the liberation struggle, particularly the Individual Veterans’ Project, during his statement in the National Assembly.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Mubita emphasized that since the programme’s initiation in the 2011/2012 financial year, the government has consistently allocated annual funding for all veterans’ programmes under the ministry. He highlighted that out of 33,500 registered veterans, 13,398 have received payments totaling N.dollars 2.52 billion, while 12,702 veterans are yet to receive their payments.





Mubita explained that the original concept of the project has been replaced by a once-off cash payment of N.dollars 170,000. To ensure fairness, a First-In, First-Out (FIFO) system was introduced, meaning payments are processed based on the year a veteran applied. For instance, veterans who applied in 2011 are prioritized over those who applied in 2013 or later.





In the 2023/2024 financial year, payments were made to 587 veterans, a figure that increased to 1,798 in the 2024/2025 financial year. Additionally, Mubita noted that the ministry also addresses the medical needs of veterans and assists with funeral expenses upon their passing.





He encouraged the public to approach the ministry for any clarifications regarding these matters, assuring that the ministry’s offices are open to anyone seeking information and assistance.

