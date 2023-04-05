MUN alarmed about Rössing employees’ job security

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) western regional branch has expressed concern with plans by the Rössing Uranium Mine to let go of 400 employees through a voluntary separation process.

This process announced in February, follows the revelation of the Life of Mine Extension (LoME) from 2026 to 2036.

MUN branch chairperson Phillipus Ampweya in a media statement on Tuesday said the voluntary separation process is a disguised retrenchment process.

“This was unilaterally announced by the company without engaging the union as per our agreements that a significant number of permanent employees will be directly impacted by the planned LoME process,” Ampweya stressed.

He highlighted that this would mean if by 2026 the mine management has not attracted sufficient employees who elect to accept the voluntary separation packages, Rössing would then initiate forced retrenchment that would ultimately see the envisaged 400 employees directly losing their employment.

“MUN rejects this draconian approach and the union being the sole bargaining agent at Rössing Uranium Mine demands for the immediate cessation of the illegal process of soliciting selected employees to accept the voluntary separation packages without the union’s involvement.”

Responding to the statement, Rössing Uranium Managing Director Johan Coetzee said employees are not being retrenched; however, the recommended LoME operating model will have an impact on some of the roles after 2027.

“LoME does not guarantee the continuation of all current jobs beyond 2026, as the operating model and workforce structure required for LoME is different. The contractor mining solution for LoME is regarded as the most appropriate based on the most resilient financial option and is the only non-value destructive option,” he said.

The company maintains that compulsory retrenchment is only envisaged in 2027, and the company, together with the union, would engage and comply with section 34 of the Labour Act (2007) as communicated to MUN.

Coetzee further said that adequate notice will be provided for during 2026, when compulsory retrenchment becomes inevitable, and section 34 will have to be complied with.

“The approval of LoME means the mine will continue to operate for an extended 10-year period until end 2036, the alternative would mean mine closure at the end of 2026, where all Rössing employees would be impacted. The good news is that employment and other macro-economic benefits will continue to exist at Rössing beyond 2026,” said Coetzee.

Source: Namibia Press Agency