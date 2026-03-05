MVA Raises Road Safety Awareness in Oshikoto

Oshikoto: The Oshikoto Region recorded 32 crashes, 73 injuries, and five fatalities between January and March this year. This was revealed by Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund Senior Accident and Injury Prevention Officer Kaume Itumba at a community engagement held at Onakasino village in the Omuthiya Constituency on Wednesday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Itumba said these figures highlight a persistent challenge as in 2025, 36 crashes, 60 injuries, and six fatalities were recorded. The engagements aim to reduce accidents and fatalities by educating residents on key safety tips. "The purpose is to address the high number of pedestrians being run over by vehicles nationwide," he explained.

Itumba highlighted that pensioners are increasingly becoming victims, with many lacking the knowledge to cross roads properly. He said pensioners also hesitate, move slowly, or cross roads late at night wearing dark clothing, which makes them hard to see. He educated the community on safe crossing techniques, saying: 'Road accidents do not discriminate and they can happen to any of your loved ones or a member of your community.'

The MVA Fund team will remain in the Omuthiya Constituency until Saturday. Inspector Samuel Shigwedha urged residents to stop lending vehicles to unlicensed relatives or sending them on errands, as this endangers all road users. He warned that driving under the influence can lead to arrests, with bail set at N.dollars 8,000.

"Driving without a licence in a vehicle that does not belong to you incurs a N.dollars 1,000 fine for the driver and N.dollars 750 for the vehicle owner," he said. Shigwedha also advised against speeding on gravel roads and fleeing from the scene of an accident.