Cattle Herder Drowns in Zambezi River While Driving Cattle

Kasika: A cattle herder allegedly drowned in the Zambezi River in the Kasika Area on Tuesday. The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in a crime report said an inquest was registered on Wednesday in connection with the death of the Zambian national.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the name of the deceased is known to the police, but is being withheld as his next of kin have not yet been informed. The man reportedly drowned while driving cattle across the Chilimukulu Channel of the Zambezi River. He was heading to Mbalasinte in the Kabulabula area of the flood-prone Kabbe South Constituency.

The NamPol report stated, "He lost track of the cattle during the crossing of the channel and he accidentally drowned." The body of the deceased was transported to the Katima Mulilo District Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police investigations continue.