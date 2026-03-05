Ngurare Calls for Institutional Cooperation to Combat Corruption

Windhoek: Prime Minister, Dr Elijah Ngurare, has emphasised the need for stronger cooperation among institutions in the fight against corruption, urging them to share intelligence and respond swiftly to emerging cases. Ngurare made the remarks in a speech delivered on his behalf during the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan Steering Committee meeting held in Windhoek on Wednesday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Ngurare stated that institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Financial Intelligence Centre, the Office of the Prosecutor-General, the Office of the Auditor-General, and the Office of the Ombudsman must enhance collaboration in addressing corruption. He urged these entities to create synergies that facilitate intelligence sharing and coordinated actions against corrupt practices, emphasizing the importance of unified efforts against the common enemy of corruption.

Ngurare highlighted the necessity of collaboration among all stakeholders, including public sector representatives, civil society members, and private sector representatives, as essential for the successful fight against corruption. He also pointed out the critical need for adequate funding for anti-corruption institutions to ensure they can effectively fulfill their mandates.

In his address, Ngurare noted the significance of establishing strong national anti-corruption strategies and legal frameworks to promote good governance. The first National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan was executed from 2016 to 2019, while the second strategy, with eight strategic objectives, is ongoing from 2021 and set to conclude in the 2025/2026 financial year.

As preparations commence for the third National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan covering 2026 to 2030, Ngurare called on governors, public officials, civil society, and the private sector to actively engage in its development. He reiterated the government's commitment to combating corruption across all sectors and supporting the institutions responsible for preventing and addressing this issue.