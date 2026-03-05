Women Key to Water Management and Conservation

Windhoek: Women play a critical role in water management and conservation, particularly in communities where they are primarily responsible for water collection and household use. Acting Deputy Executive Director at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Maria Amakali, emphasized this during a government information-sharing session held ahead of the commemoration of World Wetlands Day and World Water Day.According to Namibia Press Agency, Amakali stated, "Women are often at the centre of household water management and their involvement is essential in ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources." This year's World Water Day is commemorated under the theme 'Glacier Preservation', highlighting the importance of protecting freshwater sources and addressing the impacts of climate change on water resources.Deputy Director at the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Kenneth Heinrich Uiseb, also addressed the session, underscoring the importance of wetlands co nservation and environmental protection. Uiseb remarked, "Wetlands are vital ecosystems that support biodiversity, regulate water systems and play an important role in sustaining livelihoods."In water-scarce countries such as Namibia, inclusive participation in water governance, including the involvement of women, is considered crucial in ensuring sustainable management of water resources.