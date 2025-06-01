Cheaper Government-Stockpiled Rice Hits Store Shelves in Japan Amid Rising Prices



Naypyidaw: The Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services of Myanmar announced the extension of a temporary ceasefire until June 30, as reported by state-owned daily The Mirror. The decision was disclosed on Saturday and reported on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the ceasefire extension, effective from June 1, aims to aid rehabilitation and resettlement efforts in areas affected by a recent earthquake. The initiative is intended to serve the country’s interests, promote stability, and foster peace.





The Myanmar Armed Forces had initially instituted a ceasefire from May 6 to 31. This move was in response to the need for rescue and relief operations following a 7.9-magnitude earthquake.





During the ceasefire, ethnic armed organizations and other groups are advised against disrupting communication routes, harming civilians, attacking security personnel, or expanding territories. Any violations may prompt the Myanmar Armed Forces to take measures to ensure public safety, as reported.

