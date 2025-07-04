Hot News :

Myanmar Plans Development Projects in 458 Villages for FY2025-26

Nandi Ndaitwah Commiserates with SA on Mabuza’s Passing

Australia’s Environmental Future Threatened Without Increased Investment: Report

Mubita Clarifies Veterans’ Payments and Support Programmes

Australian Study Establishes New Framework for Deep Sea Mining Impact Assessment

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Myanmar Plans Development Projects in 458 Villages for FY2025-26

Share This Article:


Myanmar: Myanmar’s Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development is planning to implement development projects in 458 villages during the 2025-26 fiscal year, with a budget of 6.87 billion kyats (about 3.27 million U.S. dollars), the state-owned Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Friday. The selection of these villages will be based on factors such as transportation and security situation.

According to Namibia Press Agency, since the 2015-16 fiscal year, the ministry has successfully implemented development projects in more than 19,000 villages across Myanmar. The country boasts over 63,000 villages, with development efforts having been carried out in over 30 percent of them.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.