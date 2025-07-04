Myanmar Plans Development Projects in 458 Villages for FY2025-26



Myanmar: Myanmar’s Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development is planning to implement development projects in 458 villages during the 2025-26 fiscal year, with a budget of 6.87 billion kyats (about 3.27 million U.S. dollars), the state-owned Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Friday. The selection of these villages will be based on factors such as transportation and security situation.

According to Namibia Press Agency, since the 2015-16 fiscal year, the ministry has successfully implemented development projects in more than 19,000 villages across Myanmar. The country boasts over 63,000 villages, with development efforts having been carried out in over 30 percent of them.