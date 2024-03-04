Nakuru County Creating Awareness On PWDs

The County Government of Nakuru has partnered with a United Kingdom (UK) based group to raise awareness on the need to support Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the area. The county Chief officer for Youth and Sports Alex Maina said they have joined forces with Paul Lindo Hood from Brecon Group in the UK to raise a month-long awareness on the inclusivity of PWDs. Maina underscored the need to leverage mainstream and social media to ensure widespread recognition of PWDs' efforts. Speaking during an initiative meeting held at Nakuru County Empowerment Centre in Bondeni, the Chief Officer said the one-month initiative will culminate in a Para volley tournament kicking off in mid-March for the Southern Region themed 'Disability Is Not Inability,' organized by a Mau Based Community Based Organization (MBCBO) and the Nakuru County government. On his part, Hood said the aim of the Brecon Group from Wales in the UK was to improve health, education and alleviate poverty through inspiring the PWDs in sports and s chooling aided by voluntary supporters. He noted that there are many challenges that disabled people face such as lack of education, employment, poverty, stigmatization, transport and negative attitudes from the general public. However, Hood said all those trials would easily be overcome through sensitization and uplifting of their living standards. The Chief Officer said the county disability fund has empowered the PWDs through purchase and distribution of mobility and assistive devices such as wheelchairs, crutches and hearing aids, as well as monetary grants to registered groups. According to the 2020 Kenyan Population Report, 918,270 people aged 5 years and older live with a disability, accounting to 1.95 percent of the total population. However, despite the 2010 constitution guaranteeing them 5 percent of jobs in the public sector, the high number of school dropouts due to poverty has denied them the golden chance of being employed secured in the laws. The chairman of PWDs in the county Joseph Ogut u said the worst mistake parents make is not supporting their disabled children with the best education, since the chances of them getting employed once they acquire skills is assured and pledged in the constitution. Source: Kenya News Agency