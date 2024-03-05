Omusati police apprehend pastor accused of rape

The police in the Omusati Region have apprehended the 34-year-old pastor and church owner who allegedly raped two young women and a minor at Okandi village in the Etayi Constituency last month. The Namibian Police Force's Regional Commander for Omusati, Commissioner Ismael Basson, told Nampa the suspect was arrested at the church on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court Thursday. He allegedly raped two young women aged 19 and 24 and a girl aged 17. Basson said the incidents allegedly occurred between 09 and 24 February 2024. Police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency