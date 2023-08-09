NamBTS hosts ‘Engine Bleed’ to unite enthusiasts and save lives

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) will on Saturday host an event in Windhoek that brings together automotive and bike enthusiasts alongside community-minded individuals in a collective mission to save lives through blood donation.

The ‘Engine Bleed: The Ultimate Blood Drive’ will take place at Grove Mall.

NamBTS Supervisor for Marketing and Donor Relations, Titus Shivute in an interview with Nampa explained that while the organisation routinely organises blood donation drives at various corporate, educational, industrial, and retail locations across the country, this particular initiative was conceived to engage a specific demographic.

“Many of these bikers, motor clubs, and dealerships in and around Windhoek are mostly available on weekends. We want to ensure that every Namibian has an opportunity to contribute, hence we are extending this chance to them to demonstrate their support for the cause of blood donation,” Shivute said.

He described the blood drive as a rallying cry for those who are passionate about both adventure and making a positive impact.

“This blood donation extravaganza vows to infuse a fresh wave of excitement into the act of giving back to the community, channelling the solidarity-driven spirit of motor and biker clubs,” he said.

He further clarified that the drive is open to all Namibians and is not limited to car dealers and members of car clubs.

