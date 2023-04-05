Namcor MD suspended

The Managing Director (MD) of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) Immanuel Mulunga has been suspended.

Namcor Marketing, Communication and Public Relations Manager Paulo Coelho confirmed this in a telephonic interview with Nampa on Wednesday.

Coelho added he is not at liberty to disclose any further information, however a press conference would be called to inform the public in due course.

Namcor has made headlines in local papers over the past few weeks after reports of its board investigating the MD over his involvement in a payment of N.dollars 100 million for two Angolan oil blocks.

Efforts to reach Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises Iipumbu Shimii, Namcor board vice-chairperson Tim Ekandjo and chairperson Jennifer Comalie for comment, proved futile on Wednesday morning.

