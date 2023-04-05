Namfisa calls on innovators to register for FinTech Square

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) has called on Namibian innovators to register for the FinTech Square second edition.

The two-day event will be held in Windhoek on 10-11 May 2023, with the theme ‘Innovate | Collaborate | Elevate: Towards digital transformation in the financial services sector’.

According to a press release issued by Namfisa on Wednesday, the event aims to bring together industry leaders, leading local and international experts, and innovators to explore concepts, insights, and best practices for driving digital transformation and financial inclusion in the non-banking financial services sector.

It stated that important stakeholders will give presentations and keynote speeches on the first day, and the Namfisa Regulatory Sandbox will be introduced on the same date. This will be a private gathering.

“On the first day, the interventions will also be live streamed on virtual networks,” it said.

Namfisa said presentations from stakeholders will continue on the second day, while pre-selected innovators will have the opportunity to show their innovative solutions and prototypes to stakeholders and the public in an adjacent hall.

The registration period for innovators has begun through Namfisa’s website and will end on 20 April 2023.

