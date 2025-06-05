Boisson Advances to French Open Semifinals; Djokovic Achieves Grand Slam Milestone



Livingstone: Namibia and Zambia have renewed their commitment to accelerate the establishment of the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Katima Mulilo – a strategic regional trade initiative aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and reducing border delays. Information availed to this news agency by Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRa)’s Communication Office indicates that a Joint Steering Committee meeting comprising key stakeholders from both countries commenced on Wednesday in Livingstone, Zambia.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the meeting convened with a primary agenda of discussing the implementation roadmap and adopting the recommendations of the Joint Technical Team. Speaking at the official opening, Commissioner of the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA), Sam Shivute, who is leading the Namibian delegation, emphasised the longstanding nature of the discussions and urged both parties to redouble their efforts to ensure the project is completed within the next 18 months.





Zambia brings valuable experience to this project, having successfully implemented the One Stop Border Post at the Kazungula Bridge. Namibia remains optimistic that, with joint commitment, the Katima Mulilo OSBP will be implemented efficiently and effectively, said Shivute.





Echoing his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in Zambia’s Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Lillian Bwalya, underscored the urgency of concluding the implementation plan during the ongoing meeting. She called on the Joint Technical Team to maintain momentum and deliver concrete outcomes.





Key priorities identified include the mobilisation of financial and technical resources, the finalisation of border demarcation confirmations, as well as the clearing (debushing) and demining of the designated area. Once completed, the One Stop Border Post is expected to significantly ease customs clearance procedures and reduce congestion of commercial traffic at the Katima Mulilo Border Post, thereby enhancing trade and economic integration between the two nations.

