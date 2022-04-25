Namibia, Angola trade volumes below desired levels – Haihambo

Namibia and Angola signed the Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement in 2004, followed by the Terms of Reference to operationalise the Namibia-Angola JTC in 2014.

The JTC seeks to adopt appropriate measures that enhance promotion and development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, within the existing legal frameworks.

He added that the ministry is constantly inundated with complaints from traders on challenges they encounter at Namibia’s main borders, a situation that is against the spirit of the World Trade Facilitation Agreement, to which the two countries are signatories.

“In this regard, the operationalisation of the JTC remains vitally important in our concerted efforts to solidify trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

JTC is also a vehicle that is driven to address behind the borders barriers that would otherwise impede the flow of goods and services; encourage and promote investment opportunities, improve and/or initiate policy directives, he added.

The ED however commended both the Angolan Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) for taking the initiative and exploring business and investments opportunities in the two countries.

Angolan Head of the Senior Government Officials, Adelino Naquarta, echoed Haihambo’s sentiments, also placing emphasis on strengthening trade between the two countries, especially now that opportunities have been created by both SADC and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency