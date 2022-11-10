Namibia Aviation and Connectivity Forum set for Next Week

The much-anticipated Namibia Aviation and Connectivity Forum will take place 16-18 November 2022 at the Safari Court Hotel in Windhoek with various speakers confirmed.

The 35 renowned speakers, local, regional, and international, will be deliberating on the white papers from the working groups that have done the ground-work on the nine areas that are identified for the forum to focus on.

At the commencement of the main event on 17 November 2022, each working group will present a summary of their key outcomes to the delegates. Their detailed working papers and reports will contribute to the ultimate white paper for the forum at the end of the main event.

Key areas for which working groups have been identified and constituted include: 1. Regulatory reforms 2. Training and skills development 3. Route development and regional and international connectivity 4. Infrastructure Investment 5. Possibility for a future airline 6. Cargo development 7. Aviation�s place in oil discovery and green hydrogen advances 8. Sustainability in the Namibian aviation sector. 9. Enhancing the role of aviation as an enabler for tourism.

The purpose of the forum, a first of its kind for Namibia, is to create a platform where key industry players and stakeholders will share, tackle, rethink and put into motion ideas on the trajectory that the aviation industry and its related ecosystems will take over the next few years.

It further seeks to cement the industry’s role as key to Namibia’s economic recovery and growth, as well as driving the revival of the aviation and other ancillary industries such as tourism after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Namibia Airports Company