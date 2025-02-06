Namibia Meteorological Service Issues Warning for Flash Floods and Thunderstorms



Windhoek: The Namibia Meteorological Service has issued a warning of thunderstorms with flash floods expected in various regions, particularly in parts of the Otjozondjupa and Khomas regions. The warning, which was issued on Tuesday, highlights the risk of moderate to widespread thunderstorms that could lead to flash floods in these areas.





According to Namibia Press Agency, other regions that could experience similar weather events include the Zambezi, Kavango West, Kavango East, Oshana, Ohangwena, Omusati, and Oshikoto. The Namibia Meteorological Service has advised the public to take necessary precautions, such as avoiding crossing flooded or fast-flowing water and seeking shelter during thunderstorms.





The service also emphasized the importance of staying indoors and avoiding open areas, tall trees, and metal structures during thunderstorms. It warned of the potential collapse of overly wet structures, such as houses and toilets, and advised against over-speeding when driving. The public is urged to exercise caution on the roads and ensure the safety of cattle and other animals by keeping them in sheds.





Additionally, the Namibia Meteorological Service provided recommendations for the traffic sector and regional and local authorities to aid in disaster risk reduction. Local authorities are advised to clear drainage systems, maintain flood control infrastructure, and communicate flood alerts to at-risk communities through all media platforms.





Regional and local authorities are also encouraged to pre-position emergency relief supplies in flood-prone towns and ensure that evacuation plans are ready. The traffic sector should advise the public on alternative transportation routes in case of disruptions.





The weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, with storms potentially reaching 50-80mm in intensity over the next two days, increasing the likelihood of flash floods. Recently, flash floods claimed the life of an 87-year-old man in Windhoek after his vehicle was swept away.

