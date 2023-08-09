Namibia. Pain to pay for

These were the first concentration camps in human history,’ says Laidlaw Peringanda, an activist and a representative of the Herero people, a clan that was subjected to the genocide of 1904. Four times a year, Laidlaw takes care of a large cemetery of victims of the German genocide in Namibia. Though Namibia has long gained independence, the indigenous population is still yearning for justice. For centuries under German colonial rule, native groups were used for slave labor and had their lands confiscated. Almost three-quarters of Herero and one-third of Nama people were killed, which was internationally recognized as a genocide. Can Namibians find a way to heal centuries-long emotional scars?

Source: Russia Today