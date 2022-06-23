Namibia, SA to host third BNC session next week

Namibia and South Africa will next week host the third session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) to review cooperation in a wide range of areas.

These will include diplomatic, legal, economic, social, and defence and security issues, Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Ambassador Penda Naanda, said in a media statement on Wednesday .

The two countries are also expected to consider and sign new bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding at the session set for 28 June until 01 July 2022.

“Since the transformation of the Heads of State Economic Forum into the BNC in November 2012, the BNC, co-chaired by the presidents of Namibia and South Africa, has provided an impetus to further enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as a platform to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and concern at the regional and multilateral fora,” Naanda noted.

He further said the ministerial session will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and co-chaired by Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa.

The Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission will commence with a senior officials session co-chaired by Ambassador Naanda, and Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation South Africa, Zane Dangor.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency