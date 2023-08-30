Namibia shows strong commitment to health coverage: WHO Director-General

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday commended Namibia on its reduction of the prevalence of conditions such as Malaria, HIV/Aids and mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

During a courtesy visit to State House in the capital, Ghebreyesus stated that Namibia is one of the few countries that have shown progress in the reduction of Malaria, HIV/Aids and mother-to-child transmission since independence.

“Namibia is really participating in the pandemic convention, also known as pandemic accord. The equity, access and distribution of vaccines during Covid-19 was made possible because of this participation and progress. Namibia is doing well and showed the world that it is a strong country,” the director-general said.

Ghebreyesus further stated that for a country like Namibia with a low population, it has shown a commitment to health coverage, adding that he hopes to strengthen the partnership between Namibia and WHO.

During the same event, Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula, confirmed that Namibia has made significant progress in terms of the reduced prevalence in the deadly diseases.

“In the past, we had an over burden of diseases such as Malaria and HIV and now it is safe to say that we have all these under control,” Shangula said.

Source: NAMPA