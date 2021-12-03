Namibia spends over N.dollars 200 million annually on ARVs

The Namibian government spends over N.dollars 200 million every year to procure anti-retroviral medication, Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has revealed.

Shangula said this in his address at Outjo on Wednesday during the commemoration of World Aids Day, held under the theme ‘End Inequalities, End Aids, End Pandemics.’

He said this investment and other initiatives, along with support from developmental partners, has produced the required results of reducing the number of deaths in Namibia due to Aids complications.

He noted that there was a time when HIV/Aids was regarded as a public health threat, when infections were high, hospitalisations skyrocketed and Namibia lost lives on a daily basis due to Aids complications. Today however, HIV infection has become just another manageable chronic condition.

The minister said Namibia’s progress is largely due to advances in science which have produced effective therapies, greater adherence to treatment, and the reduction in stigma and discrimination. Statistics from the Namibia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (NAMPHIA) conducted three years ago show that the HIV prevalence ratio in Namibia stands at 8.3 per cent of the general population.

Shangula however warned that is important that the country does not become complacent/

“It is vital that the Namibia does not lose focus, but continues strengthening efforts to realise the revised 95-95-95 fast track target, reach epidemic control and bring an end to HIV/Aids as a public health threat,” he said.

UNAIDS country representative, Dr Alti Zwandor, at the same occasion commended Namibia for the progress made in its HIV/Aids responses.

She however said more can be done, adding that the United Nations remains committed to continuing its support to Namibia to address the inequalities that continue to exacerbate the HIV epidemic and other pandemics such as COVID-19.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency