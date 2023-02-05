Namibia to take part in 2023 Invest in African Mining Indaba

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that Namibia will be showcasing the country’s investment opportunities in the mining sector at the 2023 Invest in African Mining Indaba, set for Cape Town, South Africa from 06 to 09 February.

Senior Public Relations Officer in the ministry Andreas Simon in a media advisory issued yesterday said that in its 28th year, the event brings together industry leaders, investors and government representatives to discuss the future of Africa’s mining sector.

“The Invest in African Mining Indaba presents a unique opportunity for Namibia to exhibit her investment prospects in the mining sector to a worldwide audience, while amplifying our commitment to sustainable mining practices,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, Namibia’s participation in the 2023 Invest in African Mining Indaba represents a strategic move to solidify its position as a leading jurisdiction in the African mining industry.

The country is participating under the theme ‘Namibia: Securing investments in sustainable mining supply chains’, indicative of the sector’s transition from mainly extractive mining towards creating opportunities for enhanced economic activities in the entire supply chain.

A Namibian delegation, led by the Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo, will present Namibia’s investment prospects in the mining sector through a series of Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings as well as a country case study titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Namibia’ to be held tomorrow.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency