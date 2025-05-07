Namibian Athletes Secure Spots at Tokyo Deaflympics



Windhoek: Several athletes have qualified to represent Namibia at the Deaflympics scheduled for Tokyo, Japan, from 15 to 26 November 2025. The qualifying events took place at the National Youth Service (NYS) Centre in Rietfontein, Otjozondjupa Region, where the Namibian Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF) held its annual National Deaf Games from 02 to 04 May 2025, with athletes from Eswatini and Zambia also participating.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the event saw Walvis Bay-based Ocean Young Deaf Football Club (FC) from the Erongo Region and the Eswatini deaf netball team crowned champions on Sunday afternoon. NDSF President, Abner Sheya, announced that Elifas Nghikevali, a 19-year-old sprinter from Eenhana in the Ohangwena Region, earned a spot at the Deaflympics after clocking a time of 11.31 seconds in the 100 metres. Other male athletes who qualified for the international event include Elida Nghilifa (Eenhana), Paulus Ekandjo (Ongwediva, Oshana Region), Damian Munzere (Rundu, Kavango East), Thomas Namb

ala (Eenhana), and Abraham Ndinoiti (Eenhana). All of them qualified in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events.

Female athletes who qualified for the 100 and 200m events include Maria Fillemon (Ongwediva), Shangeelao Kanana (Ongwediva), and Saara Haihambo (Eenhana). ‘Unfortunately, athletes from Khomas, Erongo, Omusati, and other regions did not qualify for Tokyo 2025,’ Sheya said on Tuesday.

The NDSF president noted that credit should be given to the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts, and Culture, as well as the NamPower Foundation, for their ongoing support, but called on more sponsors to come on board as they prepare for Deaflympics 2025. Meanwhile, Sheya said this past weekend’s games highlighted the need for greater focus on developing deaf women’s participation in sports across all regions. He mentioned that the NDSF Board will work on building capacity in sports for deaf women once the project secures sponsorship.

Sheya added that while the recently concluded event was set for 70 athl

etes, he was thrilled and overwhelmed to see participation grow to over 400 athletes, including 35 athletes from Eswatini and 23 from Zambia. ‘My heartfelt gratitude goes to all participants, organisers, and supporters. The talents and determination of our deaf athletes continue to inspire my commitment to this role. Originally, our event was planned for Otjiwarongo, but due to a fully booked venue and safety concerns in town areas, it was relocated to Rietfontein, which proved to be a safe, centralised, and effective venue,’ he said.

Sheya also strongly recommends continued collaboration with the NYS at Rietfontein to host future National Deaf Games.