Namibians Flock to Heroes Acre to Bid Nujoma Farewell



Windhoek: Namibians from across the country have travelled to Windhoek to pay their last respects to Founding President, Sam Nujoma, who will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre on Saturday. Linus Flavianu told Nampa he woke up at 04h00 to drive to Heroes Acre with his family as he said it is very important to them to pay their last respects.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Flavianu expressed the significance of this day to him, acknowledging Nujoma’s sacrifices for the nation. “This day is quite significant to me because the Founding President is the person who sacrificed everything for us. Namibia is who she is because of Nujoma,” Flavianu said. Another attendee, David Megameno, offered his condolences to the Nujoma family and the entire Namibian nation. “My deepest condolences to the family, the nation. He left a legacy behind for us. We are going to treasure everything he did for us for the rest of our lives,” Megameno said.

Megameno emphasized his desire for Nujoma to be remembered as a hero, stating, “H

e is a hero. He is a superhero. From one Ngandjera to another, I am so proud of what he has done for us as a nation,” he added. Gene Kamapunga, who traveled all the way from Swakopmund, remarked on the importance of witnessing the funeral of Namibia’s first president, Dr. Sam Nujoma.

Johanna Renecky also highlighted Nujoma’s legacy, describing him as a leader characterized by calmness and discipline. She noted, “For me personally, the legacy that he left behind is the calmness that he had, discipline. His first thing was always education because without education, you won’t make it.” She added that the late Founding President will always be remembered as a freedom fighter, stating, “We will always remember him as a freedom fighter. He fought for freedom for our generations.”

Founding President Sam Nujoma passed away on 08 February 2025 at the age of 95.