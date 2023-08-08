Namibians guilty of human trafficking while unaware-Nganate

Omaheke Governor, Pijoo Nganate, said human trafficking is not a new phenomenon in the region and Namibia at large as people have been practising it, while unaware.

Nganate made the remarks in a speech he delivered on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, at the International Trafficking in Persons Day at Aminuis on Tuesday.

“Some of the acts that we are practising are part of human trafficking, acts like us employing young boys as street vendors, cattle herders especially from neighbouring countries like Angola, and our young girls from the San community that are taking care of our kids while they are supposed to go to schools is human trafficking. We are not innocent at all we are as guilty as anyone else,” he said.

The governor further alluded that some of the causing factors contributing to people becoming victims of this act are among others poverty and unemployment.

“Our aim is to fight poverty in Omaheke, unemployment and poverty because this act affects women and children thus, we need to educate them and make them aware,” he said.

Speaking at the same event the Aminius constituency councillor Peter Kazongominja highlighted that people in his constituency and the entire region should be vigilant, especially with the new road being constructed that will connect different countries.

According to the councillor roads such as the one between Aminuis and Aranos are good projects but may also bring problems like human trafficking and other evil acts.

“Our people will be subjected to all the illegal acts as we will be hosting people from other countries through this road. Thus, we need to be very careful, especially parents and take good care of our children not to fall prey to these acts,” Kazongominja said.

