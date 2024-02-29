NamPol destroy drugs worth N.dollars 206 million

WINDHOEK: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Thursday destroyed a consignment of cocaine valued at N.dollars 206 million. The drugs, according to the Head of NamPol's Forensic Science Institute, Nelius Becker, were part of a drug trafficking case dating back to June 2018, involving two men, Grant Noble and Dinath Azhar, who have since been convicted and sentenced to prison terms of 12 years. It has since been established that the drugs weighed 412kg and were imported from Brazil through the Port of Walvis Bay. 'We get the drugs depending on how long the case takes to finalise because we want to take liability of wherever the drugs are being stored. We need to destroy them as quickly as possible because we do not want the drugs to react or disappear in the streets. In the coming weeks, we will be disposing of cannabis,' Becker said. He further stressed that although there has not been a lot of cases involving habit-forming drugs such as heroine, there has been an increase in the number of drug traffickin g cases. 'We all know what the scourge of drugs is in this country. We should all stand together and fight, to rid the country of this. Unfortunately it appears that some of the harbours in South Africa might not be conducive for these drugs to go through because of the measures put in place, so they move to other venues like the Walvis Bay harbour as a through road to get the drugs somewhere else. It is important that we are vigilant about this,' Becker added. Source: The Namibia Press Agency