DGHV Advancing Namibia’s Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Leadership



Ondangwa Rural Constituency: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is set to recruit around 2000 new cadets within the next two months. This was revealed by NamPol Inspector General, Joseph Shikongo, on Friday during a community engagement at Adolf location in the Ondangwa Rural Constituency.





According to Namibia Press Agency, this significant recruitment drive aims to boost NamPol’s commitment to enhancing safety and security across the nation and to improve service delivery to communities. Shikongo indicated that they also intend to recruit around 140 members from the Men and Women Network to join the next intake, an increase from the previous 70 recruits. “This network plays a crucial role in supporting us, as law enforcement at the grassroots level, and it will be befitting to bring them into the system,” he said.





Previously, NamPol enlisted about 70 network members aged between 18 and 45. Recognising the growing need for community involvement, Shikongo said that they intend to increase this intake to 10 members per region. He also mentioned the upcoming graduation ceremony for the current cohort of recruits, which is expected to take place this month.





Addressing the deeply concerning issue of the recent murders of young children in Okahandja, Shikongo emphasised the vulnerability of children and the urgent need for their constant protection. He then urged the public to actively participate in maintaining law and order by becoming community police officers and collectively combating social ills within their neighbourhoods and the wider country.





Speaking at the same occasion, Oshana Governor, Elia Irimari, also called on the residents of Adolf location to fight all social ills in the area. He acknowledged the recent tragic incident in Okahandja, where young lives, seen as future leaders, were lost. He said the Okahandja incident has deeply affected the entire nation, making it particularly relevant to connect with the community in Adolf location. He expressed satisfaction at the large turnout of community members who were eager to discuss and address issues impacting their well-being during the engagement with the Inspector General.

