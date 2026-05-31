NamPol Reports Three Separate Murders Over the Weekend

Windhoek: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has reported three separate murder incidents that occurred over the weekend in Windhoek, Swakopmund, and Gobabis.According to Namibia Press Agency, a murder case was registered in Swakopmund's Mondesa residential area after a man was fatally stabbed during an apparent gang-related altercation on Friday night. The incident occurred at around 22h50 in Mandume Ndemufayo Street. It is alleged that a gang fight broke out across the street and that the victim was stabbed in the chest by an unknown suspect while attempting to intervene. The victim reportedly returned to the entrance of a nearby bar, where he collapsed and died. No arrests have been made and police investigations continue.In a separate incident in Windhoek's Wanaheda residential area, police arrested a 33-year-old Namibian man in connection with the murder of his 31-year-old girlfriend. The incident allegedly occurred between 03h00 and 06h00 on Saturday at a shack in the Olukanda lwa Mkwanangobe inform al settlement. Shikwambi said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood with two suspected stab wounds to the left side of her neck. It is alleged that the suspect stabbed her with a kitchen knife following an argument. The couple was last seen together at about 03h00 at the residence of the deceased's cousin. Police allege that an argument broke out after they returned home, leading to the fatal stabbing. The victim's next of kin have been informed, while the suspect remains in police custody. Investigations continue.Meanwhile, police in Gobabis are investigating the murder of an unidentified man who was allegedly attacked by three unknown suspects in the Epako residential area. The incident reportedly took place between 01h00 and 02h00 on Saturday at Kanaan A in Epako. According to police, the victim was chased into a nearby house by the suspects. The suspects allegedly forced entry by damaging the door before assaulting and stabbing him. The victim later collapsed outside the house and died. No arres ts have been made and investigations are ongoing.