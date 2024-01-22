NamPol urges caution after fatal grenade explosion

KATIMA MULILO: Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Zambezi Region, Inspector Kisco Sitali, has issued a warning to residents of Mpacha, urging them to avoid handling suspicious objects that may pose a threat to their safety. Inspector Sitali emphasised the potential dangers of explosions in an interview with Nampa on Sunday. His statement follows an incident in Mpacha on Friday, where a grenade explosion claimed two lives. According to police reports, 34-year-old Kashako Mulatehi, the father of the deceased, allegedly found a hand grenade and spent cartridges and took them home. Mulatehi reportedly attempted to open the hand grenade by striking it with the head of a traditional axe, leading to an explosion, which resulted in the immediate death of his 13-year-old son. Mulatehi's nine-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Saturday, while his four-year-old son sustained serious injuries. Inspector Sitali expressed concern over the disregard for safety protocols. 'Our exp losives unit has been educating people about these grenades, that they are deadly. However, we have noticed that sadly people just collect the objects and sell them at scrap yards, risking their lives,' he said. He further said landowners in Mpacha who are concerned about landmines can make a formal request to NamPol to screen and clear their land to ensure a safer environment. Source: The Namibia Press Agency