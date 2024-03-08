NamPol urges public to refrain from sharing unverified video clips

  • March 10, 2024
WINDHOEK: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has issued a plea to the public to refrain from sharing videos depicting incidents that occurred outside Namibia, in so doing creating fear and panic within the community. The police force in a media statement said a distressing video featuring the assault and mistreatment of a defenceless minor by an adult female at an unidentified day care centre has been circulating on WhatsApp. The statement clarified that the video footage dates back two to three years and did not take place within Namibia. It further said the dissemination of such graphic content on social media has sparked public outcry and raised concerns, leading to confusion, fear, and panic within the community. NamPol therefore urges the public to desist from circulating videos depicting incidents that did not occur in Namibia. 'The Namibian Police Force is mandated, among others, to protect life and property, as well as to investigate offenses or alleged offenses. Members of the public are herewith assured that the force remains committed to executing its duties effectively and efficiently. Equally, the Namibian Police Gender Based Violence Division has been established to, among others, address issues involving minors and their protection,' the statement said. The police force encouraged the public to report any criminal activities occurring within their communities to their nearest police station. Source: Namibia Press Agency

