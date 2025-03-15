Feature: Shaanxi Tianze Defies Expectations with Historic WCBA Season



Minsk: Members of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) women’s network elected new leadership at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Otjiwarongo. The meeting, which began on Monday, concluded with the election results announced on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the new leadership team will serve a three-year term. NamPol Deputy Inspector-General for Administration, Anne-Marie Nainda, revealed the names of the five newly elected officers. Commissioner Johanna Ngondo was elected as chairperson, with Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo taking the role of deputy chairperson. Deputy Commissioner Eufemia Endjala was appointed as treasurer, Deputy Commissioner Prisca Masule as vice treasurer, and Deputy Commissioner Tabitha Ngotipeni as secretary.





The police women’s network is focused on social responsibility, the development of people, the promotion of gender equality, and advocacy for social justice. In line with these commitments, members at the AGM collectively donated funds to construct a house for 35-year-old Jekinda Naris, who resides in an illegal informal settlement in Otjiwarongo.





NamPol national spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, stated in an interview with Nampa that the 55 network members raised N.dollars 15,000. This amount was used to purchase building materials and construct a new home for Naris and her six children, who previously lived without a proper structure. Naris expressed her gratitude, stating, “With this new structure from the police force, I am speechless, I am grateful.”

